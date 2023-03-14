Hyderabad: 3-year-old run over by car in Gachibowli

"Negligent driving by the man lead to the accident," held the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2023 11:19 am IST
Hyderabad: Three-year-old hit, ran over by car at Gachibowli, dies
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl lost her life after a Ford car hit and ran her over in Gachibowli on Sunday evening.

According to the Gachibowli police, the deceased Bhoomi Yadav was walking on the road along with her uncle Tilak Yadav, when a speeding car hit and ran her over.

Also Read
Video: Horrific accident in Telangana leaves two dead, one critically injured

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Gachibowli police registered a case, took the car driver into custody and seized the vehicle.

“Negligent driving by the man lead to the accident,” the police held.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2023 11:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button