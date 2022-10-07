Hyderabad: 30th RAF anniversary celebrations held in Hakipmet

Hyderabad: The Rapid Action Force organized the 30th RAF parade celebrations at Group Centre Hakimpet. The Union Minister of State for Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra took the salute at the parade.

During the parade, eight contingents from RAF participated and demonstrated their professional skills in rescue operations, disaster management, first aid etc. and exhibited the power and efficiency of the force.

Kumar then visited the martyr’s memorial at GC Rangareddy and paid homage to the brave hearts of RAF by laying wreaths at the martyr’s memorial.

The chief guest said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Arunachal Pradesh in the far East of the country to the West in Gujarat, wherever any incidents and disturbance, the RAF has succeeded in controlling anti-national elements with its great skill and amazing ability to mob control and to establish peace, law and order.

“Government has taken many steps in the interest of CRPF personnel. In order to ensure improvement in working conditions of CRPF personnel, modern weapons, training facilities, safety equipment etc. are being made available under the modernization scheme. Also, canteen facilities, Ayushman health scheme being provided for the welfare of Jawans and their families,” he said.

The chief guest conveyed best wishes to the DG, CRPF and the IG RAF on the 30th-anniversary parade, and expressed confidence that they would continue to make their best in handling the law and order situation in the country, with high dedication and live up to the expectations of the people.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) is an integral part of the Central Reserve Police Force, which came into existence on 7 October 1992 as a specialized to take riots and riot-like situations. Armed with attributes like sensitive policing and Zero Response time along with Non-Lethal weaponry. RAF has been fulfilling its mandate with 15 RAF Battalions across the Nation.