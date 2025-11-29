Hyderabad: 38 prostitutes arrested in one week by AHTU

AHTU also rescued 11 victims and arrested 14 others in 4 Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) cases.

Image shows Cyberabad police's logo
Cyberabad police logo

Hyderabad: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Cyberabad, apprehended 38 prostitutes and one transgender during night raids between November 22 and 28.

During this week, AHTU also rescued 11 victims and arrested 14 others in 4 Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) cases.

In one PITA case, an accused was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped Rs 300 fine.

Other operations

Cyberabad SHE Teams also conducted 167 decoy operations and caught 67 persons for indulging in indecent acts at public places.

Meanwhile, 29 couples were reunited at family counselling centres.

Awareness programs on Human trafficking and child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying, cyber frauds, etc., were also conducted by AHTU and SHE Teams with the participation of 339 members.

