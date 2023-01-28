Hyderabad: 41 booked for harassing women at Numaish since Jan 11

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 28th January 2023 5:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: 41 individuals were apprehended by SHE teams of the Hyderabad Police for harassing women at the Numaish exhibition since its inception on January 11, city police informed.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad has deputed SHE teams in mufti, widely across the exhibition to ensure the safety and security of women and children there.

Not less than 50,000 people every day visit the exhibition which will increase to more than a lakh public on weekends.

“With the help of spy cameras, SHE Teams caught 41 delinquents who were causing embarrassment to women by touching them inappropriately and passing lewd comments and gestures. They were produced before the Special Metropolitan Magistrate who sentenced the delinquents from 3 days to 10 days imprisonment,” the police said.

