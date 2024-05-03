Hyderabad: 54-year-old man beaten to death over petty issues

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbor allegedly after a fight over a petty issue at Raidurgam on Friday, May 3.

The victim has been identified as K Srinivas, a resident of Anjaiah Nagar, who runs a hotel in the same neighborhood. The incident occurred following recurring disputes with a neighbour near his establishment. The accused, identified as Shiva, assaulted Srinivas with an iron rod, resulting in severe injuries.

He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Srinivas’s family.