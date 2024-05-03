Hyderabad: 54-year-old man beaten to death over petty issues

The victim has been identified as K Srinivas, a resident of Anjaiah Nagar, who runs a hotel in the same neighborhood

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd May 2024 9:58 pm IST
Married woman & her paramour killed in Pakistan in suspected honour killing
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbor allegedly after a fight over a petty issue at Raidurgam on Friday, May 3. 

The victim has been identified as K Srinivas, a resident of Anjaiah Nagar, who runs a hotel in the same neighborhood. The incident occurred following recurring disputes with a neighbour near his establishment. The accused, identified as Shiva, assaulted Srinivas with an iron rod, resulting in severe injuries. 

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man beats brother to death over money for alcohol

He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Srinivas’s family.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd May 2024 9:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button