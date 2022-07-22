Hyderabad: 6 accused held for human trafficking, 2 girls rescued

Hyderabad: Six people were arrested by the Rachakonda Police on Friday for allegedly their involvement in an international human trafficking racket, which was operating from Bangladesh.

The racket was also operating in Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Maharasthra and Jharkhand states. The police rescued two girls who were from Bangladesh, a minor and her sister.

The offence came to light after one of the victims approached the Uppal police, stating that her 15-year-old sister was too forced into prostitution and forcefully taken to Maharashtra by the organizers.

According to media reports, the accused lured the victim with the promise of a job in Hyderabad and brought them to the city on fake identity proofs, and allegedly forced them into prostitution.

On July 7, the Jawaharnagar police arrested a woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket under Rachakonda Commissionerate. The accused identified as Sirigadi Aruna has been involved in human trafficking and prostitution since 2019.

The accused took a rented portion in Jawaharnagar limits, where she got women from Andhra Pradesh and forced her into prostitution while welcoming customers to the location. The accused charged a hefty amount from her customers.