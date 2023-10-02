Hyderabad: 6 held for ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during Milad rally

Hyderabad: Two cases have been booked for separate incidents of nuisance during the Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 1 in Ziaguda and Hussainalam.

Several youngsters were taken into custody by the police on Monday for raising Jai Shri Ram slogans while a Milad un Nabi procession was underway at Ziaguda. Teams of the Task Force and Kulsumpura police identified and raided the houses of the youngsters and detained them.

The Kulsumpura police initiated action and booked a case after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

At least six persons were booked by the Kulsumpura police for creating trouble.

The two groups of youngsters raised religious slogans in Ziaguda as the Milad un Nabi rally was underway.

The incident occurred in the morning when a group of young people, as part of the Milad un Nabi celebrations, took out a bike rally. They stopped on Kulsumpura road, raised slogans, and waved flags after parking their motorcycles on the road.

Soon, another group of youngsters gathered and began to loudly shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They had assembled near a tiffin centre with saffron flags in hand. However, the Muslim youth eventually left the area.

Case in Hussainialam

In a separate incident that occurred in Hussainialam, a group of people, who participated in a Milad un Nabi rally were booked after they allegedly damaged a flower pot kept outside the temple at Golla Khidkhi.

Locals have alleged that the police did not provide proper security and the negligence of the police led to the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

Further details are awaited.