Hyderabad: 6-year-old found dead with dog bite injuries

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy was found dead with dog bite injuries on his body near a dumping yard in Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 5.

However, a civic official stated that the exact cause of death remained unclear, and there’s no immediate confirmation that the boy died due to an attack by stray dogs. The body displayed signs of swelling, leading to suspicions that he might have fallen into a nearby water source beside the dump yard.

According to reports, the boy resided near the garbage dump yard with his father and grandmother, frequently engaging with the dogs there. On the evening of June 4, he was playing with the dogs and did not return home.

Residents discovered the boy’s body on Wednesday morning and alerted the police, who reached the spot and found dog bite marks on the boy’s back.

The boy’s grandmother, in a complaint to the police, stated that the boy died due to injuries caused by dog bites. The official added that the cause of death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agency)