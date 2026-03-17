Hyderabad: 800 kg stale chicken seized in GHMC task force raid

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on food safety violations, a team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Task Force conducted a raid on A1 Fresh Chicken Shop located in Parsigutta.

During the inspection, officials discovered that the shop had been storing chicken for several days and selling it to unsuspecting customers. The meat was found to be unfit for consumption, raising serious public health concerns.

Stock being sold to bars, restaurants, wine shops

Authorities seized approximately 800 kilograms of stale chicken from the premises. Officials stated that the spoiled stock was not only being sold directly to customers but was also being supplied to various wine shops, bars, and restaurants in the area.

Further investigation revealed that the establishment had been operating with an expired license since January, violating municipal and food safety regulations.

Case registered

Police have registered a case against the shop owner, identified as Shakeel, who has been detained along with other staff members involved in the operation.

Officials emphasised that strict action will be taken against those endangering public health and warned food businesses to comply with safety standards and licensing requirements.