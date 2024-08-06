Hyderabad: 9 students injured after bus overturns at Katedan

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, nine students of a private school suffered injuries when a school bus overturned at Katedan Mailardevpally on Tuesday evening.

The bus belongs to the Pioneer Concept School located at NGO colony at Katedan. It was boarding the children after the school hours.

“The bus driver failed to lock the hand gear properly. The gear got released and the bus went in reverse down the slope and collided with a car parked on the road. It then overturned leading to injuries to the students,” said T Srinivas, ACP Rajendranagar said.

Local and school staff rushed to the rescue of the children and pulled them out after breaking the window panes. The injured children were shifted to a private local hospital. The police booked a case of negligence against the driver of the bus and are investigating.