Hyderabad: Former chairman of the Telangana Congress minority department, Abdullah Sohail Shaik, leveled allegations against TPCC president Revanth Reddy during a meeting attended by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, and others.

Shaik stated that he would visit every assembly constituency to expose ‘RSS’ Revanth Reddy. He also mentioned that he would work tirelessly under the leadership of KCR and KTR to combat communal forces.

Abdullah Sohail Shaik appealed to people to vote for BRS

While urging people to vote for BRS in the upcoming assembly polls, he highlighted the “Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb” prevailing in the state under the leadership of KCR.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, he tagged Revanth Reddy and wrote, ‘Tera Telangana Ki Har Gali Me Janaza Nikalunga aur bataunga tu Kis Tarha Se RSS Ka Chola Pehnkar Musalman ko Bewakoof Banane ki koshish kara.’

We will go to every constituency and will Expose RSS Revanth Reddy and will work tirelessly under the leadership of KCR Sahab and @KTRBRS sahab to stop this communal forces @revanth_anumula Tera Telangana Ki Har Gali Me Janaza Nikalunga aur bataunga tu Kis Tarha Se RSS Ka Chola… pic.twitter.com/s0TT5ZO46V — Abdullah Sohail Shaik (@sascongress) October 30, 2023

He resigned from Congress

Recently, Abdullah Sohail Shaik resigned from Congress after serving the party for the past 34 years.

In an 8-page resignation letter addressed to the party’s high command, he called the decision a ‘painful goodbye’ and primarily blamed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s leadership for his decision to resign from the grand old party.

Pointing out Revanth Reddy’s past in the ABVP, the right-wing student group affiliated with the RSS, Shaik said that he targeted Muslim leadership within the Congress party.

“He first made all the Muslim leaders fight each other and then ensured that all of them lost their relevance and influence. He discouraged minority-related programs. Apart from some symbolic Iftar parties, he did not attend any minority-specific program ever since he joined the Congress party,” Abdullah Sohail Shaik said.

Telangana Assembly polls 2023

As the Telangana Assembly polls approach, the state is witnessing a surge in political activity.

The BJP is striving to attain power, while BRS aims to maintain its hold on power for a third consecutive term. Conversely, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to regain power in the state.

Despite the BJP’s vigorous efforts to gain power in Telangana, many pre-poll surveys predict that the party’s seat share in the state will be limited to single digits.

Some surveys predict that BRS will secure the highest seat share, while others indicate the Congress as the front-runner. However, some of them suggest that Telangana may witness a hung Assembly after the polls.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term, or if the Congress will form the government, or if the Telangana polls will result in a hung assembly.