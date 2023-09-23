Hyderabad: Actor Navdeep appears before TSNAB in drugs case

Hyderabad: In connection with the Gudimalkapur narcotics case in Hyderabad, Tollywood actor Navdeep Pallapolu appeared before Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) officers on Saturday at Central Crime Station (CCS) in Basheerbagh.

The officials reportedly grilled Navdeep with around 20 questions about his drug purchase sources.

The actor was caught in connection with a case registered at the Gudimalkapur police station in Hyderabad, for alleged violations of the NDPS Act.

Navdeep, known for his roles in Telugu cinema received a 41A notice from TSNAB officers on September 21, instructing him to appear for an investigation. The Gudimalkapur police were already investigating Navdeep’s connection to Ramachandra, the drug supplier.

Navdeep was identified and declared accused number 29 by the police in the Gudimalkapur narcotics case.

Through the investigation, it was found that Navdeep had regular contact with the drug dealers arrested on September 14.

Earlier on September 19, raids were carried out at Navdeep’s house in his absence, following which the officials claimed that they had found ‘solid evidence’ against Navdeep which shows that he used to buy narcotic substances from the people caught in the drug bust.