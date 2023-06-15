Hyderabad: Adipurush ticket price at AAA Cinemas is Rs…

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film ‘Adipurush’ is about to hit theatres, and the anticipation among moviegoers is palpable. The news that Allu Arjun, a well-known Telugu film actor, has opened a new theatre in Ameerpet adds to the excitement.

AAA Cinemas Adipurush Tickets

The ticket prices at this cutting-edge cinema are drawing attention, with different rates for 2D and 3D screenings. The ticket price for ‘Adipurush’ on the 2D screen at Allu Arjun’s theatre is Rs 295, according to Book My Show at the time of filing this report. This allows moviegoers to experience the grandeur and spectacle of the film in its original format.

For those looking for a more immersive cinematic experience, Allu Arjun’s theatre’s 3D screen offers Adipurush tickets for a slightly higher price of Rs 325. This allows viewers to experience the visual splendor and thrilling action of the film in three dimensions, adding depth and excitement to their moviegoing experience.

AAA Cinemas got a grand launch by Allu Arjun himself on June 15. The opening of this new theatre in Ameerpet not only provides a first-rate viewing experience for filmgoers but also shows the actor’s dedication to the growth and development of the Telugu film industry.

Because of Allu Arjun’s celebrity and influence in the industry, his theatre is sure to become a popular destination for moviegoers.

As ‘Adipurush’ approaches its release date, the availability of tickets at Allu Arjun’s Ameerpet Theatre for 2D and 3D screenings is selling out fast.

Tickets are sold out for day 1.

The movie stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. With its captivating storyline and a stellar cast, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, which will be enhanced further by the premium facilities and technology available at Allu Arjun’s theatre.