Hyderabad Airport issues advisory amid surge in students travelling abroad

Hyderabad: Amid surge in students traveling abroad for studies, Hyderabad Airport issued an advisory on Friday and requested passengers’ cooperation.

The advisory mentions that due to the annual rush in student traffic going abroad for studies, there has been a significant increase in the number of meeters/greeters at the airport. The numbers range from 50 to 60 visitors per passenger and a large number of vehicles, leading to congestion on the access road and ramps.

As this is causing considerable inconvenience to passengers, Hyderabad Airport has requested the cooperation of travelers to self-restrict the number of meeters/greeters and vehicles as the airport is also placed on high security alert for Independence Day.

Surge in students traveling abroad

In most foreign countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, the fall intake is the biggest intake. It starts in September.

Those who have obtained admissions and visas for the September intake usually travel in July or August.

Due to the sudden rise in students going abroad, Hyderabad Airport faces difficulty due to congestion on the access road and ramps.

Hyderabad likely to get a second airport soon:

Hyderabad is soon likely to join the list of cities that have two commercial airports, as the Telangana government recently proposed the development of a second airport in the city.

The government plans to request the center to allow the use of the defense airport at Hakimpet for civil aviation, and this matter will be taken up with the Defense Ministry shortly.

Currently, the international airport located at Shamshabad, Hyderabad, caters to the needs of 2.5 crore passengers annually. With the city’s rapid growth, the cabinet felt the need for a second airport.