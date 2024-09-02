Hyderabad airport opens new terminal for private aircrafts

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad has launched a new ‘General Aviation’ terminal, exclusively meant for private aircrafts and chartered flights, on Monday, September 2. The GMR group-run airport aims at facilitating passengers flying through chartered flights, for business or personal travel in and out of Hyderabad.

The state-of -the art terminal is built with Indo-Saracenic-Indo-Gothic styled interiors, spanning 11,234 square feet.

The new terminal in the Hyderabad airport includes a private entrance and a car park. Business-class passengers landing and flying from there can be chauffeur-driven directly to and from the aircrafts at the new terminal.

The new terminal in the Hyderabad airport singlehandedly offers most functions that are provided in an airport, including multiple lounges, distinct arrival and departures corridors, and check-in, emigration-immigration, customs checks, and hand baggage processing, security clearance, duty-free offerings, etc.