Hyderabad airport unveils new cityside check-in and baggage drop

Hyderabad: Air India has introduced a new cityside check-in and baggage drop facility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, aiming to enhance the travel experience for passengers.

This new service is designed for travellers flying with Air India, Vistara, and Air India Express, offering convenience by allowing them to check in and drop off their bags at a location closer to parking and the bus station.

Located at ground level near the parking zone, this facility enables passengers to avoid carrying their baggage to the departure level. They can now check-in and drop off their luggage as early as six hours and up to 90 minutes before their scheduled departure. This move is part of Air India’s broader initiative to streamline the airport experience and reduce congestion at the Hyderabad airport.

The new cityside check-in service is currently available for domestic flights and is designed to accommodate regular-sized baggage. For oversized or excess baggage, passengers will need to use the check-in counters inside the terminal.