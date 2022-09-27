Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals wins ‘Best Medical Tourism Facility Award’

"The award is an incredible accomplishment by Apollo Health City team for their efforts and commitment," Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said.

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals wins ‘Best Medical Tourism Facility Award’
The Ministry of Tourism conferring Apollo Health City, Hyderabad with the ‘Best Medical Tourism Facility Award’ for the year 2018-19.

Hyderabad: The “Best Medical Tourism Facility Award” for the 2018–19 academic year has been conferred to Apollo Health City, Hyderabad, by the Union Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.

At a ceremony in New Delhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the prize to the famed private hospital group. G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism and Culture, and Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Tourism, were also present.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group in a statement said, “Apollo Hospitals welcomes patients from across the world, who come to experience world-class healthcare at a fraction of the cost when compared to the West”.

