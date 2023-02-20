Hyderabad: Armed police constables underwent 2 weeks of training

Hyderabad: Two weeks of pre and post promotional training will be given to armed police constables and head constables in different zones of the state from February 6 to February 20 at the City Police training in Petlaburj, Hyderabad.

The trainee’s were educated on subjects of police laws, welfare of police personnel and field craft to face challenges they are likely to encounter in the forthcoming days.

City Armed Reserve’s Commissioner of Police M Srinivaslu attended the valediction function of training sessions as the chief guest along with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the City Police Training Center Maddipati Srinivas Rao on Monday.

The indoor and outdoor staff also participated in the valediction function. The trainees shared their experiences in the presence of Chief guest.