Hyderabad: Army officials, KTR discuss Secunderabad cantonment issues

Hyderabad: High-level officials of the Indian Army met MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday to discuss issues related to the Secunderabad cantonment areas in the city, which also included the burning issue of road closures.

Lieutenant General A Arun, Dakshin Bharat Area, General Officer Commanding (GOC), along with officers of the cantonment board area participated in the meeting with KTR that took place in the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office in Nanakramguda.

In the meeting, the officers assured the minister that the Army will coordinate with the state government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to solve issues together, a press note from KTR’s office said.

The minister thanked officers of the Army for agreeing to work together with the government for the sake of the convenience of the general public.

KTR explained the state government’s initiative to create basic infrastructure like roads in the city and said that the development that took place in the cantonment areas in the city is because of that push. He also informed them that officials from the state government have met the defense ministry officials numerous times for the sake of building skyways in areas under their authority, but to no avail.

The state IT minister also informed the officials that the closure of roads in areas like Malkajgiri is leading to citizens facing problems on a regular basis, stated the release. It added that Army officials promised cooperation on the matter and assured that their cooperation stands regarding any projects taken up by the state government, GHMC, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The meeting also included a discussion regarding the issues in the cantonment area in Mehdipatnam. The officials agreed to the expansion of the Balkapur flood canal and also agreed to cooperate with the skywalk project at the Mehdipatnam junction. They also promised cooperation for the construction of link roads via the Golconda golf course and Dollar Hills.

KTR asserted that any issues regarding the Army are approached with immense respect by the Telangana government and reminded them of the support given to Colonel B Santosh Babu, the officer who lost his life in the clash between the Indian and the Chinese Army in Galwan.

Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar along with officials of the GHMC, HMDA, and municipal administration also participated in the meeting.