Hyderabad: Azharuddin shows desire to contest from Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Former cricketer and the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Mohammad Azharuddin has expressed his desire to fight the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections for the Congress from the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Azharuddin on Wednesday took part in Chai Pe Charcha with local party workers in the constituency to assess the situation and build a ground for the state elections.

“Anyone can fight from here if the party gives them a ticket. So if I get a ticket I would like to fight from here. I have already expressed my desire to fight from this constituency. Anybody can ask for a ticket and it is up to the high command,” Azhar told media persons on Wednesday.

The Jubilee Hills Constituency is a stronghold of MLA Maganti Gopinath a former Telugu Desham Party (TDP) leader, who moved to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) post the bifurcation in 2014.

In the 2018 elections, Gopinath was closely followed by Congress leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who last won the seat for the party in 2009.

Reddy, popularly known as PVR, is the son of the former INC party MLA, P Janardhan Reddy (PJR). PVR contested the election for the first time after his father’s death in 2007 and won by a majority in Khairtabad before delimitation. He also won the reelection in Jubilee Hills with a majority of 2,80,236 votes.

After the former cricketer’s announcement on Wednesday, August 9, clashes broke out between the supporters of Reddy and Azharuddin forcing the police to intervene.