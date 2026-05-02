Hyderabad B-Tech student self immolates, reason unknown

A case has been registered by the Meerpet police based on Keerthi's brother Nagaraju's complaint

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 10:47 pm IST
Third year BTech student immolates herself and dies in Badangpet on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Keerthi

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a third year BTech student studying in Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) in Gandipet, immolated herself and died at her residence under the Meerpet police station’s limits on Saturday, May 2.

As per reports, Keerthi (23), a resident of New Maruthi Nagar in Badangpet municipality returned home from college on Saturday, doused herself in diesel, and set herself on fire.

This was the second such incident this week, after a 19-year-old engineering student of Osmania University had lost his life after attempting suicide by self-immolation on April 28, allegedly over a failed love affair.

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Her parents were known to have migrated to Hyderabad in search of a livelihood few years ago.

Meerpet police, who reached the spot, shifted Keerthi’s body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered by the police based on Keerthi’s brother Nagaraju’s complaint.

More details were awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 10:47 pm IST

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