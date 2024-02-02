Hyderabad: Bandla Ganesh applies for Malkajgiri Congress ticket for LS polls

Hyderabad: Popular Tollywood producer and Congress leader Bandla Ganesh filed his application at for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha ticket from the party on February 2, Friday at Gandhi Bhavan.

On the occasion, Ganesh stated his belief that Congress would win the majority of seats in the elections and commended the leadership of Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Malkajgiri is the largest Lok Sabha constituency by the number of electors, with 3,150,303 as of 2019, came into existence in 2008.

From 2014-2019, its MP was Malla Reddy, (now with the BRS) who represented the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the election.

In the 2019 elections, Revanth Reddy won the seat. The constituency has been a significant political battleground, attracting candidates from various regional affiliations due to its large number of educated and middle-class voters.

Congress launches application process

The Telangana Congress has released application forms for candidates to apply for Lok Sabha tickets for the upcoming elections on January 30.

Revanth Reddy had informed that the applications will be considered until March 3.

After the success in the recently held Assembly polls, the grand old party now aims to win big in the Lok Sabha polls.

The selection of candidates will be under the complete purview of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, as per a unanimous resolution made by the state Congress.

Several party leaders have already submitted their applications seeking tickets to contest the elections.

The TPCC has also passed a resolution authorizing the party’s high command to also finalize Rajya Sabha candidates.

The success of the grand old party in Telangana is going to be crucial for the party which is vying to put up a tough contest against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its INDIA alliance