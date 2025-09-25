Hyderabad-based company to make fighter jet simulators

Hyderabad: Axial Aero Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based company, is all set to produce fighter jet simulators domestically, which will not only reduce costs for India’s defence systems but also give rise to ancillary industries and MSMEs.

Axial Aero has secured all required approvals to commercially produce these simulators and has even signed agreements with the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program to supply five simulators within the next three years.

The production of these will be done at T-Works in Hyderabad. The domestically produced simulators will not only be supplied for Rs 25-30 crore, much cheaper than the cost of an imported simulator at Rs 50 crore, but will also surpass international standards.

While imported simulators only tilt and rotate up to 30 degrees, the Hyderabad-made systems will be mounted on a 360-degree Stewart platform, enabling complete manoeuvrability. This will allow trainees to replicate every evasive tactic used by fighter pilots in real combat scenarios.

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu visited T-Works recently and reviewed the progress of research, and interacted with engineers. He praised the team for completing research and development in such a short span and for securing large-scale orders. He urged rolling out the simulators at the earliest to secure Hyderabad’s reputation as a global innovation hub.