Hyderabad: Beauty clinic asked to refund Rs 3 lakhs by Consumer court  

Hyderabad: A slimming and cosmetic clinic here was ordered by the district consumer forum on Monday to refund Rs 3 lakhs to a consumer who received burn injuries during a weight loss treatment.

The complainant, Gayathri Rana, told the court that the clinic – Rich Slimming and Cosmetic Clinic (RSCC) located in Gachibowli ignored several of her complaints and did not bother to refund Rs 3 lakhs that she paid in installments in the last three months.

During the trial, Rana alleged that she had not received even a 1% benefit from treatment. She was exposed to 30-degrees temperature leaving burn injuries.

Meanwhile, RSCC failed to file its side within the stipulated time.

“As there is no concrete evidence by the opposite party, we don’t doubt to believe the complainant’s version now,” the court said and ordered RSCC to refund the money with 6% interest and Rs 5,000/- for the complaint.