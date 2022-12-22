Hyderabad: Benz driver hits couple’s bike after argument; wife dies

Hyderabad: A woman was killed and her husband was injured after a Mercedes Benz driver hit their bike after an argument in Raidurgam on Sunday night.

The victim, Mariya Meer, 25, her husband, Syed Saifuddin of Erragadda, and two other acquaintances, Syed Minhaj and Syed Misbah, went to the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on two motorcycles.

The couple got married around two years ago and has an eight-month-old baby, according to the police.

After visiting the cable bridge, they were passing through a waterlogged area on their way to Gachibowli for dinner when a Mercedes vehicle driver splashed over the water.

“The water stained their clothing, and Saifuddin and others rushed after the car, stopped it, and had an argument with the driver.” They all eventually fled the location.

However, a short while later, the car driver who was allegedly following the bikers hit Saif and Mariya’s bike with his car. Both were seriously hurt when they fell on the pavement, according to Raidurgam Inspector M. Mahesh.

The injured were taken to the hospital immediately, but Mariya passed away while getting treatment on Tuesday night.

The police registered a case under Sections 302 for murder and 307 for attempted murder.