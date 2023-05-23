Hyderabad: Biodiversity conservation centre inaugurated at OU

Hyderabad: A newly constructed block for the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies was inaugurated at Osmania University, on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day on Monday.

The facility, established under the Central Ministry of Education’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan project, will focus on documenting and mapping the biodiversity of Telangana.

Spread over 5158 square feet, the single-floor building has laboratories dedicated to biodiversity, climate change, and conservation research.

Also Read Telangana CPGET exams likely in June last week; applications invited

The primary focus lies in documenting and mapping the abundant biodiversity of Telangana, addressing key gaps in Darwinian, Linnaean, and Wallacean studies, and conducting research on conservation-related issues across the state and the country.

Under the leadership of prof C Srinivasulu, the Centre aims to utilise rigorous scientific data to create a comprehensive database on Telangana’s existing biodiversity.

It will further train individuals through workshops and other activities, fostering professional, institutional, and community capacity.

These efforts align with the varsity’s commitment to raising public awareness and fostering stewardship of biodiversity.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor of OU, Prof D Ravinder, said, “Biodiversity conservation was not solely the responsibility of the government. It requires collective efforts from every citizen.”