Hyderabad: BJP workers vandalise hoardings praising KCR & TRS

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) on Friday reportedly tore and vandalised hoardings of the Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) soon after those were put up by the ruling party. The posters, put up in the LB Nagar seat, highlighted the achievements of the state and KCR.

According to a TRS functionary, the vandalism by BJP workers allegedly took place minutes after the party put up hoardings across Hyderabad highlighting the achievements of KCR and the Telangana government. The hoarding were put on a day when NJP national president JP Nadda and a string of leaders from the saffron party arrived in Hyderabad for their national executive meeting that’s being held here.

BJP MP Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the national executive on Saturday and will also address a public meeting at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Sunday. “The hoardings are not an attack on any political party or a leader. They are in fact welcoming one and all to the youngest state in the country. They showcase how Telangana has aced as far as development indicators are concerned,” said a statement from the TRS on the vandalism.

A TRS functionary stated that the vandalism shows that the BJP is “perturbed” with the achievements of KCR.

Poster accusing Modi of “stealing” put up

Earlier in the day, a poster was put up in the city ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting which is to be held on July 2 and 3. While it did not name him directly, the hoarding, addressing a “Mr. N Modi”, (indirectly) accused Prime Minister Modi of “stealing” from the public. This was however also damaged later in the day by BJP supporters.

The poster criticising Prime Minister Modi in Hyderabad.

The new hoarding shows characters from the hit show ‘Money heist’ in which masked criminals attempt to steal from a bank. The image is captioned “Mr N Modi, we only rob bank, you rob the whole nation”, attacking the BJP.

Reacting to the poster against Modi and the BJP, Social media convenor of the state ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Satish Reddy posted an image of the hoarding on Twitter and said, “What creativity!”

This is not the first time that such hoardings and posters have been installed around the city against the BJP. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Hyderabad on February 5 to unveil the Statue of Equality, a group of youngsters protested at the Hussain Sagar Lake against him and the BJP asking several questions on job creation, ITIR for Telangana, Rail Coach Factory, Turmeric Board, Bayyaram Steel Factory and the setting up of an IIM in the state.