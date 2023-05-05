Hyderabad: Bomb hoax at private firm in Madhapur

Hyderabad: A hoax bomb call at a private company in Madhapur created panic as an unidentified person called up and informed that a bomb has been planted within the office’s premises.

Upon receiving the threat, the officials took immediate action and called anti-sabotage teams and the bomb disposal squad to search for the bomb.

The search teams rushed to the office and conducted a thorough search before declaring it a hoax.

During the search operation, employees were evacuated from the building as a precautionary measure.

However, no bomb was found bringing relief to the employees.

Police have registered a case after the company officials raised a complaint against the unidentified caller.

Also, the cops suspect that a former employee of the office might be the person who passed the fake information to cause panic in the office.