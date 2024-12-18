Hyderabad book fair to kickoff on Thursday

Hyderabad: The 37th edition of the Hyderabad Book Fair will open its stalls on Thursday, kicking off an 11-day affair between the reading community of Hyderabad and the world of books.

The event is set to be held between December 19-29, at the Kaloji Kala Kshetram, also known as NTR Stadium, near Hyderabad’s Indira Park.

The fair will be open daily between 12 pm and 9 pm, welcoming students, writers, journalists, and all book lovers in the city, with discussions, book launches, interactive sessions and other literary events.

Around 210 publishers and suppliers from across the country, including leading publishing houses like Telugu Academy, Navchethana, Nava Telangana, Navodaya, Emesco, Telugu Books, Sage, Penguin, Human Rights Forum, etc. will offer their latest books and editions at discounted prices.

MLC M Kodandaram, Justice Sudarshan Reddy, Senior Editor K Ramachandra Murthy and Professor Rama Melkote will be the advisors for this year’s book fair.

The fair venue has been named after legendary Telangana poet Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya, and the meeting stage has been named after Boya Vijayabharathi. The book release stage has been named after Thopudubandi Sadik.

The 36th edition of the Hyderabad National Book Fair was a grand success, which was held between February 9 to 19, 2024.