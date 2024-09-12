Hyderabad: BRS leaders protest in front of Cyberabad CP office

They called on the government to ensure justice for Kaushik Reddy and to protect the state's law and order.

BRS leaders T Harish Rao and Kaushik Reddy along with several party leaders protest in front of Cyberabad police commissioner's office on Thursday

Hyderabad: Following an attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy, former health minister and senior party leader T Harish Rao reached the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office demanding justice and strict action against the attackers.

Harish Rao, accompanied by Reddy reached the office of the Cyberabad police commissioner on Thursday, September 12, to lodge a formal complaint against Congres MLA Arikepudi Gandhi for orchestrating an attack on his residence.

However, the senior police officer was unavailable at that time.

Harish Rao and Reddy along with several BRS leaders and workers protested in front of the police commissioner’s office. They called on the government to ensure justice for Kaushik Reddy and to protect the state’s law and order.

They insisted that no movement would occur from the CP office until the Congress supporters involved in the attack on Kaushik Reddy’s house were arrested and the officers in charge, including the concerned circle inspector (CI) and assistant commissioner of police (ACP), were suspended.

Harish Rao further said that if no action is taken they will stage a dharna in front of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao called on the state government’s failure to protect MLAs. In a veiled attack, he said, “Is this the democracy and governance that the Congress promised? They are poaching our MLAs and using them to attack those who question them. This is nothing but a vicious and undemocratic act. We condemn this unruly and seditious behaviour of the Congress party.”

MLA Gandhi arrested

Meanwhile, MLA Gandhi has been reportedly arrested and is currently being held at Narsingi police station. Gandhi, who got elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket but joined the Congress party in July, was appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, a post usually given to opposition members.

