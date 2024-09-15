Hyderabad: BRSV members arrested for protesting against GO 33

Hyderabad: Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), the student wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), were arrested on Sunday, September 15, for protesting the withdrawal of Government Order 33.

The BRSV led by Gellu Srinivas marched from the Telangana Bhavan to the ministers’ quarters but were immediately stopped by the police. A heated argument followed between the protestors and the police officials. As the protestors attempted to break through the police barricade, tensions escalated, resulting in pushing and jostling between the two sides.

Later they were detained by the police.

Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), the student wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), were arrested on Sunday, for protesting the withdrawal of Government Order 33. The BRSV led by Gellu Srinivas marched from the Telangana Bhavan to the ministers' quarters… pic.twitter.com/3eO8e7XQM6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 15, 2024

On September 14, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the Telangana government over Government Order 33, expressing concerns about its implications for MBBS and BDS admissions. He argued that the new guidelines for determining local status would significantly disadvantage local students while favouring applicants from neighbouring states.

Also Read Medical admissions in Telangana: KTR slams Congress for GO 33

KTR highlighted that under the previous regulations, students who completed their education from Class VI to XII in Telangana were considered locals for MBBS and BDS admissions. However, with the implementation of GO 33, this criterion has been revised to recognize only those students who have studied in the state from Class IX to XII as locals.

He criticized this shift, stating, “This new rule will primarily benefit students from other states, while our local Telangana students who pursue their education outside the state will be rendered non-locals.”

KTR emphasized that the change introduced by GO 33 is unjust and detrimental to the aspirations of countless local students and their families.

He further accused the Congress government of undermining the progress made in medical education during the BRS administration, which had increased the number of MBBS seats to 8,915.