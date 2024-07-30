Hyderabad: Bullet misfired from firing range hits woman’s ankle

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a bullet fired from an Army firing range near Narsingi police station’s limits hit the left ankle of a woman. She was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 30, when a bullet suddenly hit the woman while she was on the terrace of her house at Gandamguda village of Narsingi mandal in Rangareddy district.

The village is located close to the army firing range. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is being treated. The bullet has been seized by Narsingi police.

This is the second incident in recent times. Two weeks ago a bullet struck a house in the same area. However, no one was injured.

Higher officials of the police department reached the locality and are currently investigating.

The firing ranges of the Army and the police are located close to the vicinity, where frequent firing is practised.