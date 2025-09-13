Hyderabad businessman killed in broad daylight, two accused on the run

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old real estate businessman was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight on Friday, September 12, in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda area, for firing an employee.

According to police, the victim, Srikanth Reddy, had recently terminated Dhanraj for repeatedly reporting to work drunk.

On Friday, Dhanraj and his associate, Daniel, visited the businessman’s office in HB colony, Moulali, and asked for Rs 1200 to consume liquor. Reddy obliged.

After some time, a drunk Dhanraj came back to Reddy and demanded re-employment.

When Reddy asked him to visit him on Tuesday, an altercation broke out. Sensing trouble, the businessman stepped out of his office, and the two men followed him.

On Dhanraj’s instruction, Daniel attacked Reddy with a knife, killing him on the spot. Both of them fled the scene.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS, and a manhunt is underway to locate the accused.