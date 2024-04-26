Hyderabad: Cab driver under lens in Rs 1-cr missing jewelry case

Hyderabad: A retired person Bhagwatulu, residing with his wife Sheela, filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police station regarding the missing jewelry valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

As per the complaint, upon their return from Bangalore to Hyderabad on April 20, Bhagwatulu hired a taxi from Shamshabad airport. During the journey, he asked the driver to make a stop at a supermarket. When they reached home and unpacked their luggage on April 24, they discovered that their jewelry box kept in the luggage was missing.

The complaint listed the missing items, which included three diamond necklaces and three pairs of diamond earrings. Police have initiated an investigation and are currently focusing on the cab driver as a prime suspect.