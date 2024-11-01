Hyderabad cab drivers boycott Uber demanding fair fares, ban on pvt vehicles

Hyderabad: Under the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), Hyderabad cab drivers working for Uber have initiated a boycott against the ride-hailing service. This campaign is a response to the growing dissatisfaction among drivers with app-based platforms that, without transparent pricing policies, reduce their earnings.

The Hyderabad cab drivers put forward two demands which include Uniform Fares and Transparent Policies as they are calling for Uber to introduce a fair pricing structure that guarantees consistent and sustainable earnings. Further, the drivers demand a ban on private vehicles, particularly 2 and 4-wheelers with white number plates, that operate as taxis without the necessary commercial registration.

The TGPWU is urging the government of Telangana to intervene by enforcing appropriate regulations and collaborating with the union to develop a state-run ride-hailing app that would prioritize fair practices, promote driver welfare, and ensure safer services for passengers.

Additionally, the union is calling on the public to show solidarity with Hyderabad cab drivers by opting for alternative platforms that respect and fairly compensate drivers.

This collective action seeks to bring about meaningful change in the gig economy, creating a fair and safe environment for everyone involved.

Uber launches 2 services to enhance job opportunities for Hyderabad cab drivers

Uber, the globally renowned mobility and SAAS company, has announced its ambitious expansion plans to provide more job opportunities for Hyderabad cab drivers

Recognizing Hyderabad as home to its largest tech center and engineering hub outside the United States, Uber is set to further deepen its roots by expanding into the realms of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Also Read Uber announces 2 new services, to create 1000 jobs in Hyderabad

In addition to this expansion, Uber is set to introduce two innovative services in Hyderabad for cab drivers:

Uber Green Launch: In a bid to contribute to sustainable mobility, Uber will introduce Uber Green, offering users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides

Uber Shuttle Launch: To provide premium, efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles.



