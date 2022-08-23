Hyderabad: Case against hospital as woman dies after C-section

Hyderabad: In yet another incident related to C-section birth procedures in the state, a woman died after being operated on at a private hospital in the city, on Saturday.

The victim was also a deaf and mute person. As she went into labour, her father Mathangi Rajaiah first took her to a private hospital in Godavarikhani, after which she was referred to a hospital in Karimnagar.

As the patient suffered respiratory issues, she was referred to Deccan Hospital at Panjagutta in Hyderabad.

The patient identified as Sumalatha was admitted to the hospital, on August 9 and delivered a baby on the same day. However, the patient suffered complications following the operations. Doctors performed multiple tests on Sumalatha, after which she was readmitted to the hospital.

The woman died on August 20, following which the father and the family members filed a complaint with the Panjagutta police. The family alleged that the hospital’s negligence caused Sumalatha’s death.

On August 5 Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, said that the state government is taking elaborate steps to encourage normal deliveries and curb the practice of conducting unwanted cesarean sections at government and private hospitals in Telangana.

The minister said the state government announced a series of measures, including financial-based incentives to the staff at government maternity hospitals aimed at addressing the issue on multiple fronts and it has also decided to do away with C-sections coverage of Rs 11,000 per delivery under Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme.