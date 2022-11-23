Chargesheet to be filed in connection with Secunderabad Agnipath protests

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police will soon file a charge-sheet in the Secunderabad railway station’s anti-Agnipath protests reported on June 17.

One person was killed and more than a dozen protestors injured when the police opened fire on protestors who ransacked the railway station and burnt trains to protest against the Agnipath scheme introduced by the Union government.

Several trains were diverted and halted for the day after protestors damaged bogies and burned locomotives. After heaving stone pelting on the police teams leading to injuries to some constables, the police opened fire as protestors were trying to set ablaze to bogies loaded with fuel.

A senior official of the railway police said so far 82 persons are arrested in the case including the main conspirator Avulu Subba Rao, director of the Sai Defense Academy.

The railway police had alleged Subba Rao had asked his associates Malla Reddy, Shiva and Beesi Reddy to instigate and provoke the students and resort to arson and violence at the railway station and allegedly provided money.

Subba Rao, who has coaching centers to train Army job aspirants at various locations in the Telugu states, was present on the day of the violence in the city and directed the violence through WhatsApp calls.

Subba Rao came to Secunderabad with his followers on June 16, and stayed in a hotel near the railway station. He met the armed forces job aspirants and provoked them to protest and riot at the railway station the next day.

“On his provocation they all had conspired and pre-planned the arson. A day prior to the incident, Subba Rao and his associates created several WhatsApp groups and coordinated the protest,” officials had stated to the media at the time of arrest of the accused persons.

The police invoked Sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 341,120 (B), 201 r/w 149 &147 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 145 (C), 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 174 (A), 162, 164, 166 of the IPC and Section 3 and 5 of PDPP Act & 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The Railway Protection Force registered another case and is doing its own investigation. The Gopalapuram police booked two cases against the protestors for damaging the buses