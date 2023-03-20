Hyderabad: Cheyutha vehicles launched for ease of disabled

Hyderabad: Eight ‘cheyutha vehicles’, facilitated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities were launched for supporting the helpline for PwDs (persons with disabilities) and the elderly on Monday.

Telangana minister for Scheduled Caste, disabled and elderly welfare department, Koppula Eshwar, walked in as the chief guest of the launch event organised by the department for the empowerment of PwDs, senior citizens and transgenders.

Donated by the Nirmaan organization, these vehicles will be used for shifting rescued PwDs and senior citizens.

Battery-operated wheelchairs and 4G phones along with laptops for the disabled were also distributed by the minister after the launch event that took place at Vikalngula Sankshema Bhavan, Nalgonda X Roads, Malakpet.

As many as 56 battery-operated wheelchairs for muscular dystrophy and spinal cord injury patients were also distributed.

4G phones and laptops will ease visually disabled intermediate students to listen to online classes.

Office of the helpline for PwDs and elderly was also inaugurated on the 2nd floor of Vikalangula Sankshema Bhavan, Nalgonda.