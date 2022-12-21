Hyderabad: City police launch online system for issuing license

Easing the facility to people, CV Anand said that people can fill in details in the application form and upload it along with the required documents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2022 11:20 am IST
Hyderabad: City police launch new online system for licence issuance
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand has launched an online licensing system for hassle-free issuance of entertainment and amusement licenses through the redesigned city police website, on Tuesday.

The commissioner, at the launch event, stated that the new online system is in line with the state government’s EODB policy and offers a faster approval process.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Constable involved in theft suspended by CV Anand

CV Anand assured that the new system will curb public nuisance, traffic obstructions and other related complaints.

He also re-launched the redesigned website of the Hyderabad City Police at the program.

He further directed citizens to visit the Hyderabad police website for online application for a license.

Easing the facility to people, CV Anand said that people can fill in details in the application form and upload it along with the required documents.

He further said, “On enquiry, the license will be sent to the applicant through e-mail.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button