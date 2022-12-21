Hyderabad: City police launch online system for issuing license

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand has launched an online licensing system for hassle-free issuance of entertainment and amusement licenses through the redesigned city police website, on Tuesday.



The commissioner, at the launch event, stated that the new online system is in line with the state government’s EODB policy and offers a faster approval process.



Also Read Hyderabad: Constable involved in theft suspended by CV Anand

CV Anand assured that the new system will curb public nuisance, traffic obstructions and other related complaints.



He also re-launched the redesigned website of the Hyderabad City Police at the program.



He further directed citizens to visit the Hyderabad police website for online application for a license.



Easing the facility to people, CV Anand said that people can fill in details in the application form and upload it along with the required documents.

He further said, “On enquiry, the license will be sent to the applicant through e-mail.”