Hyderabad City Security Council organises ‘STREE’ Summit 2023

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), on Wednesday, organised the ‘STREE’ Summit at the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills.

The STREE Summit is an initiative for the wellness and empowerment of women.

The home minister of the state, Mahmood Ali presided over the event as the chief guest while the chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, D Nageshwara Reddy and actor cum singer, Raageshwari Loomba were the guests of honour at the event.

Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand, in his opening remarks said, “This is a milestone for HCSC and today this STREE Summit will have a plethora of key takeaways.

HCSC brings together programmes of spreading awareness operated through various forums such as Cyber Security Forum, Women Forum, Traffic Forum, Anti-narcotic Forum, and Security Forum.

“Today’s topic, with the tagline Hear Her Roar is extremely relevant in today’s date. Our Bharosa centre is diligently working towards women’s safety,” added the CP.

Chairman-AIG Hospitals, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said, “At AIG we have 60 percent women and their loyalty and sincerity inspire us to do better and achieve success.”

“Today, girls are outshining boys in many fields. Women should come forward and talk about their mental health to reduce the stigma attached to it. STREE can do a remarkable job to help women with issues of mental health,” said Nageshwar.

He also brought in focus on physical health and the importance of healthy food and the connection between gut health and the mind.

The session was followed by the release of the research paper on ‘Family Environment, Social Media Usage and Well-Being of Adolescent Girls- an Analysis from Psycho-Semantic Perspective’ by Osmania University.

The partners for the event FICCI Flo, Q City, AL SHIFA Foundation, Team NGOs, Kaam4U, and Wishes Foundation were felicitated by the guests on the dais.

The volunteers of ‘Champions of Change’ received certificates for their dedicated services towards societal welfare causes.