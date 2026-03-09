Hyderabad: The most-awaited Allu Cinemas, backed by actor Allu Arjun and the Allu family, is finally ready to start operations in Hyderabad. The premium multiplex in Kokapet is special for Hyderabad and movie lovers because it will house Asia’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, measuring 75 feet wide, and the second biggest Dolby Cinema screen in the world. With advanced projection and sound technology, the theatre promises to deliver one of the most immersive movie experiences ever seen in India.

The theatre has been developed under the guidance of producer Allu Aravind and marks a major milestone for the Allu family’s presence in the exhibition business.

The grand inauguration of Allu Cinemas will take place on March 12, 2026, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attending the event as the chief guest. Several members of the Allu family and celebrities from the film industry are expected to be present at the launch.

After the formal inauguration, the theatre will conduct technical test screenings to fine-tune its advanced projection and sound systems. These trials are expected to run until March 18.

India's LARGEST & Hyderabad's First #DolbyCinema ❤‍🔥



Allu Cinemas, Kokapet

Soft Launch on March 12th & public shows with #Dhurandhar2 premieres.



Specs:

75ft DCI Flat screen

🎥 Dual 4K Laser Dolby Vision PROJECTORS

🔊 Studio-Grade DOLBY ATMOS

Pitch Black Interiors & 644 Seats pic.twitter.com/yARMty8kEk — Balaji (@CINE_Theatre) March 9, 2026

The multiplex is likely to begin its public shows on Ugadi, March 19, with premiere screenings of the film Dhurandhar 2.

Hyderabad’s cinema culture enters a new phase

For decades, RTC Cross Roads was considered the main hub for film lovers in Hyderabad. Later, multiplexes such as Prasads Multiplex changed the viewing experience by introducing luxury screens and modern facilities.

In recent years, AMB Cinemas attracted huge crowds with its premium screens and VIP lounges. Now, industry observers believe that Allu Cinemas in Kokapet could become the next major destination for movie buffs in the city.

Theatre specifications and technology

Allu Cinemas is gaining attention for hosting India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, designed to deliver an immersive cinematic experience.

Key features include:

75-foot DCI flat screen, one of the largest Dolby Cinema screens in Asia

Dual 4K Dolby Vision laser projectors with peak brightness of 108 nits

Studio-grade Dolby Atmos sound system with 64-channel audio

Pitch-black auditorium interiors designed for better visual contrast

Seating capacity of around 644 seats

The multiplex will feature four screens in total. The main auditorium will house the Dolby Cinema screen, while the remaining three screens will use 4K laser projection with Dolby Atmos sound.

Located in the rapidly growing Kokapet IT corridor, Allu Cinemas is expected to become a major entertainment hub in the city. With advanced projection technology, immersive sound systems, and large-format screens, the multiplex aims to offer a premium movie-going experience for audiences.