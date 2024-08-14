Hyderabad Commission orders IndiGo Airlines, Qatar Airways to pay compensation

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, ordered Indigo Airlines and Qatar Airways jointly to pay Rs 3,62,412 to a passenger whose baggage was misplaced.

The ordered amount also includes Rs 50,000 as compensation.

Indigo Airlines, Qatar Airways failed to trace baggage

In an incident that occurred in July 2022, Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman Thannir Sriranga Rao’s baggage was lost during a flight.

Rao later alleged that the baggage contained valuables worth Rs 3.54 lakh.

Despite failing to trace the baggage lost on the Hyderabad-San Francisco flight, both Indigo Airlines and Qatar Airways reportedly refused to pay compensation.

Compensation before Hyderabad Commission’s order

After failing to locate the baggage, Rao was offered compensation of Rs 41,650, despite his claim that the baggage contained valuables worth Rs 3.54 lakh.

When the matter reached the forum, Indigo Airlines and Qatar Airways were directed to pay the amount based on the purchase bills produced by the passenger.

Additionally, the forum ordered them to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation.