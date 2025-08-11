Hyderabad: Construction worker dies due to head injury on site

Hyderabad: A female construction worker suffered a head injury while working on a site in Bandlaguda on Sunday, August 10.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Sandhya, who was working at a construction site at Mohammednagar in Bandlaguda. According to the Bandlaguda police, the woman was removing the cement concrete mix from the mixer when the loader accidentally fell on her head. She died on the spot.

In similar incident, in July, a construction worker from Uttar Pradesh died after falling from the 24th floor of a building in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Yuvraj Patel, who worked at a company based in the city.

While collecting a construction material load, he accidentally slipped and fell from there onto the ground, suffering grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.