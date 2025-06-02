Hyderabad cops arrest 2 for automobile thefts, seize vehicles worth Rs 25 lakh

Police said the two accused have been involved in motorcycle thefts since 2014.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 10:52 pm IST
The image displays a picture of seized vehicles in Hyderabad
The seized vehicles

Hyderabad: The city police arrested two persons for repeatedly stealing automobiles and recovered stolen vehicles worth Rs 25 lakh from them.

During the operation, police recovered a Hyundai Verna, an Ashok Leyland goods carrier LMV, a Royal Enfield, a Yamaha FZ and a Honda Shine, three Honda Activas and 150 Bajaj Pulsars.

Police said the two accused, 32-year-old Nakka Srinivas Rao and 26-year-old Mohammed Shoheb, natives of Quthbullapur, have been involved in motorcycle thefts since 2014 and have over 15 cases registered against them. They have been arrested and sent to judicial custody on multiple occasions.

They mainly committed crimes in Jeedimetla, Suraram, Pet Basheerabad, Neredmet, Kushaiguda, and Shameerpet areas, said police.

