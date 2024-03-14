Hyderabad cops issue traffic advisory for CM’s iftar party at LB stadium

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions are likely to be imposed ahead of the iftar party hosted by the Telangana chief minister at LB Stadium on Friday, March 15.

The traffic will either be stopped or diverted at the following routes on a need basis:

Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump via BJR Station will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Station towards SBH, Abids-Nampally Station Road.

Traffic coming from the Sujatha School lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

General public has been asked to avoid the following junctions between 4 pm and 8 pm on March 15:

Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

Moreover, the RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Stadium should avoid the LB Stadium main gate, i.e., in front of the Khan Lateef Khan Building, and take a diversion at the AR Petrol station towards Nampally.

The Hyderabad traffic police have urged the citizens to make note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations.