Hyderabad cops to verify background of security personnel, verify weapon licenses

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police commissioner, C V Anand held a meeting with bankers, cash management companies, and private security firms on Thursday, to sensitise them about the threat of illicit weapons and their usage.



The meeting was held at the auditorium of TSPICCC, flagging the serious threat of illicit weapons and their usage by some private security firms and their clientele including banks, and cash management companies.



The Commissioner, while speaking at the meeting, emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and inclusive approach amongst all the stakeholders and sensitised them about the prevailing norms.



The representatives of banks, private security agencies, cash management companies, and RBI officials were briefed on the arms license types and guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs with regard to arms handling.

Hyderabad city police commissioner, C V Anand hols a meeting on Illicit weapons

C V Anand also sensitised the attendees to the dangerous implications of illicit weapons floating in society and urged them to function within the framework of law.



The commissioner further said, “Security guards, preferably ex-servicemen and armed forces, who are entrusted with the arms and ammunition for guarding the premises or property of the company should be enrolled as retainers in the arms license applied by the banks, cash-logistics industry and cautioned that they should not hire armed security guards through any third party agency.”

Appealing to the banks, and CMS companies to apply for arms licenses, the commissioner assured them that the city police will issue the licenses and carry out antecedent verification of the proposed armed guards in the shortest time possible.

The city police have fixed a two-month timeline and urged all the stakeholders to expedite the formal process of procuring arms licenses, retainers licenses, purchase of weapons, training of guards in collaboration with ISW and their deployment to the required areas, with all stakeholders agreeing to comply with norms.



Easing the application process for an arms license, the city police also shared the list of documents to be submitted along with the application.