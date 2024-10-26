Hyderabad: Damaged pipelines to be replaced at Lakdikapul, says HYDRA

Hyderabad: During an on-site inspection on Friday, October 26, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) commissioner AV Ranganath announced that officials have decided to replace the damaged pipelines and canals contributing to the ongoing flooding issues at Lakdikapul.

HYDRA commissioner accompanied by traffic additional commissioner P Vishwaprasad and officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) examined manholes and pipelines from Dwarka Hotel near Telephone Bhavan to Lucky Restaurant on the route to Mehdipatnam.

Despite efforts to clear silt from stormwater pipelines, blockages continue due to the severe deterioration of ageing pipes and canals.

To tackle this issue, officials have decided to replace the damaged pipelines and canals with new infrastructure. HYDRA commissioner discussed the plan with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambharithi, emphasizing the urgency for a swift resolution.

The project is expected to commence within a week and aims to be completed in just a few days to minimize traffic disruptions.

Additionally, AV Ranganath plans to inspect 30 other flood-prone areas across the city, to implement preventative measures before the next monsoon season.

Also Read HYDRA to clear commercial outlets from footpaths

HYDRA will soon initiate a special drive to clear permanent commercial outlets occupying footpaths along major and colony roads. The decision was taken during a joint review meeting on Thursday, October 17 by commissioner AV Ranganath.

He further mentioned that traders will be given advance notice of the clearance. The initiative also includes removing obstructions around power transformers, telecommunication ducts, and garbage bins in consultation with relevant departments.

AV Ranganath highlighted that HYDRA will collaborate with the traffic department to ease congestion on narrow roads through vehicle diversions and regulatory measures during peak hours.