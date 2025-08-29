Hyderabad: DCP orders removal of Ganesh Idol modelled as CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West on Friday, August 29 ordered the removal of a Ganesh Idol modelled after Telangana chief minister A Revath Reddy.

DCP Chandramohan visited the Ganesh pandal at Bohiguda, Habeebnagar and asked Fisheries Federation Chairman Mettu Si Kumar to remove the idol modelled after Revanth Reddy and replace it with another. The DCP cited outrage by devotees as a reason for the order.

Following the orders, the idol was replaced. Earlier on Thursday, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Sigh raised objection over the idol as well.

In a letter to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand, the MLA said that “Today I came across a Ganesh Maharaj pandal in Habeebnagar police limits where the Ganesh idol has been made to resemble Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy. This pandal was installed by Meetu Sai Kumar, chairman of the Fisheries Federation of Telangana.

With due respect, we understand he is the Chief Minister of Telangana, but he is not a deity for us. Such misrepresentation is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community,” he stated. He requested the Hyderabad Police department to kindly take immediate action and to remove the pandal to uphold respect for religious faiths and maintain harmony.