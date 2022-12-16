Hyderabad: Dec 23 last day to apply for New Year’s Eve party permits

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 16th December 2022 8:44 pm IST
Top 10 places to celebrate New Year in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The organizers of parties and other activities are required to apply for permission from the police by December 23 at 5:00 pm, in accordance with Rachakonda Police’s directions for the New Year’s celebration.

Those who are interested in arranging events may submit a written application on or by December 23 for the issue of permits for the upcoming New Year’s celebrations. The release noted that applications for permission must be submitted to the Police Commissioner’s office, at the inward section at Rachakonda, Neredmet.

The city’s event organizers, which include hotels, bars, restaurants, and gated communities, are only permitted to plan parties until one in the morning.

No minors should be allowed in events organized specifically for couples, according to police officials. Attendees’ ages must be verified upon entry, and it is mandatory to obtain a copy of their valid identification cards.

DJs are not permitted at outdoor events, and music performances must not be audible from neighbouring areas.

