Hyderabad: Deccan Blasters hold mega job mela in Old City

Hyderabad: Deccan Blasters, a Hyderabad-based organisation, held a mega job mela at Gulzar Function Hall in Old City Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 9.

Considering challenges faced by job seekers in securing the right employment opportunities, the event was organised in association with Gulzar Function Hall and Hyderabad Police, South Zone.

According to a press release, the job mela was conducted successfully with the participation of 750 prospective job seekers and 40 companies involved in information technology, fintech, telecom, banking & financial services, FMCG, consumer durables, automobiles, pharma, education, digital marketing, etc.

The job mela was attended by several prominent figures of Hyderabad including the South Zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sai Chaitanya, assistant commissioner of police Venkateswara Rao, owner of Gulzar Function Hall Abdul Ghani, Deccan Blasters’ Mannan Khan and Mir Mufaviz Khan from Federal Charitable Trust.

The job mela started with the national anthem and then the company HRs provided details about the respective openings and minimum qualification required for applying. The prospective job seekers connected with the companies based on their area of interest.



